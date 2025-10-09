Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

Centre had on June 6 launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties

Supreme Court, SC

According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list an application seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including waqf-by-users under the UMEED portal.

In an interim order, the top court had on September 15 put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

It also held the Centre's order to delete the "waqf by user" provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary and the argument that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held no water.

 

Waqf by user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal, written declaration of waqf by the owner.

On Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai was urged by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, that a miscellaneous application seeking extension of time for registration of waqf properties be extended.

Also Read

Supreme Court

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

Supreme Court, SC

Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams UN agency for opening 'showrooms' to issue refugee cards in India

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena symbol row: SC fixes Nov 12 for hearing Uddhav faction's plea

Vijay

Vijay's TVK moves SC challenging HC order for SIT probe into Karur stampede

He said that six months time was given in the amended law for registration of the waqf properties and Five months went during the judgement, we now only have one month left.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom in connection with another case, objected to the mentioning of the plea and said it should be intimated to the Centre.

Let it be listed, listing does not mean granting (the relief), the CJI said.

The Centre had on June 6 launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties.

According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gujarat HC, High Court of Gujarat

Conversion victims can face action if they try to convert others: HC

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

PM Modi-Starmer II

PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Vijay

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

Topics : Supreme Court Waqf Board Chief Justice of India Chief Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon