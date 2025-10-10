Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

The bench, which was initially of the view that the notice should be issued, later dismissed it

Supreme Court, SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it.

The top law officer said the petitioner reads the newspaper and rushes to the court.

The bench, which was initially of the view that the notice should be issued, later dismissed it.

 

Mehta said he was not appearing for any state at the moment but the seriousness with which states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are taking actions cannot be undermined.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Sex education should be provided to children from younger age: SC

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

SC to hear MP Mahua Moitra's plea to mandate disclosure of FPIs on Oct 14

Supreme Court, SC

SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

Supreme Court

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

Supreme Court, SC

Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Moreover, there are proper law enforcement mechanisms in states, he added.

The bench asked Tiwari as to how many PILs he has filed so far in the top court and on being told that he has moved eight to 10 such pleas so far, the bench dismissed the instant petition.

"Dismissed," the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suicide

Suicides by housewives high in states where domestic violence is normalisedpremium

tsunami

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Zubeen Garg's 2 personal security officers held in singer's death case

Kanpur: Police personnel and forensic experts investigate the spot after an explosion in Mishri Bazar area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Explosion in Kanpur market: Police arrest six, seize illegal firecrackers

Indian police

PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police

Topics : Supreme Court Cough syrup Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon