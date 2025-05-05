Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC seeks govt's reply on plea against blocking of YouTube channel '4 PM'

SC seeks govt's reply on plea against blocking of YouTube channel '4 PM'

The plea, filed by Sanjay Sharma who runs the YouTube channel, has sought a direction to the Centre to produce the blocking order with reasons and records

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition seeking quashing of the order blocking YouTube channel '4 PM'.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear the plea and issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the petition.

The plea, filed by Sanjay Sharma who runs the YouTube channel, has sought a direction to the Centre to produce the blocking order with reasons and records, if any, for blocking the channel. 

It has also sought a direction to quash the blocking order after calling upon the Centre to produce the blocking order with reasons and records.

 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said no notice was issued to the petitioner before the blocking order was passed.

"The whole channel is blocked and no reason," Sibal said, adding "the only information I have is from the intermediary".

"Ex-facie it is unconstitutional," he said.

The bench, while issuing notice on the plea, said the matter would be heard next week. 

The plea has sought quashing of Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.

Rule 16 says strict confidentiality shall be maintained regarding all the requests and complaints received and actions taken thereof.

The plea has claimed that the order blocking the channel was arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Topics : Supreme Court YouTube YouTube channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

