UP tightens food safety rules: Masks, gloves, CCTVs mandatory at eateries

An inspection drive will be launched in the state, while also making police verification mandatory for all employees, whether they work at small roadside eateries or upscale restaurants

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced a set of guidelines for food businesses across the state. Under these new rules, kitchen staff and waiters will be required to wear masks and gloves while working, and hotels and restaurants must install CCTVs. Additionally, all food and beverage outlets will need to display the names and addresses of their owners, operators, and managers to improve accountability.

This initiative follows the controversy surrounding the Tirupati Laddu, which gained attention after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) administration of using animal fat and low-quality ingredients in the ladoos’ production.
 
The new regulations, announced during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, aim to address growing concerns over food contamination incidents reported in different regions of the country.

Mixing human waste with food products like juice, lentils, and bread is both appalling and intolerable, the Chief Minister said, vowing strict penalties for those responsible.

As part of the initiative, a thorough inspection drive will be launched, requiring mandatory police verification for all food and restaurant staff, whether they work at small roadside eateries or upscale restaurants. Joint teams from the Food Safety and Drug Administration, police, and local authorities will carry out these inspections to ensure compliance with the new hygiene protocols.

To strengthen food safety, the state government is exploring changes to the Food Safety and Standards Act, which would require eateries to clearly display important details about their operators and enforce strict hygiene standards.

The requirement to install CCTVs in food establishments aims to enhance both customer safety and supervision of food preparation areas. The recorded footage will be securely stored and made accessible to authorities when necessary, promoting transparency and discouraging any improper practices.

The Chief Minister further said that public health cannot be ‘compromised’ and added that anyone involved in food contamination or unhygienic practices would be met with severe consequences. These comprehensive reforms are intended to establish a safer and cleaner environment for both residents and visitors in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said.

Earlier this month, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper was assaulted by locals after being accused of serving fruit juices tainted with urine to customers.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

