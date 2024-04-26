Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC to consider plea of Delhi govt against law giving Centre upper hand

The CJI said presently a nine-judge bench matter is going on and he will consider the submission

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Delhi government that it would consider listing its plea challenging the central government's law establishing pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected dispensation in controlling services in the national capital.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the whole administration has come to a standstill and the matter needed to be heard.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CJI said presently a nine-judge bench matter is going on and he will consider the submission.
Presently, the nine-judge bench headed by the CJI is hearing petitions raising a vexed legal question whether private properties can be considered "material resources of the community" under Article 39(b) of the Constitution, which is a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy.
The top court had earlier referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre's May 19, last year ordinance which took away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres.
Later, a central law replaced the ordinance on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Delhi government Chief Justice of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon