Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

4 Bishnoi gang members held for conspiring to attack Salman Khan: Police

The Navi Mumbai launched a probe last month after they received a tip about a conspiracy to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area, the official said

Salman Khan

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 120-B (Conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said | Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to attack actor Salman Khan, a development coming in the wake of the recent firing outside his Bandra home, a senior police official said on Saturday.
The Navi Mumbai launched a probe last month after they received a tip about a conspiracy to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area, the official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The police said the four were in touch with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi and had recced the farmhouse and places where Salman Khan worked at the behest of the Bishnoi brothers.
The Navi Mumbai named 17 persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, in its FIR.
The four arrested persons have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, alias Nahvi, Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan, alias Javed Khan.
They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 120-B (Conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.
Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, while Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be in the US or Canada.
On April 14, two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Khan's home Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. The shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat.
Sonu Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan, who allegedly delivered weapons to the shooters, were nabbed later from Punjab. Thapan allegedly hanged himself in a police lock-up here on May 1. Mumbai police subsequently made more arrests in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Salman Khan Police Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon