LIVE news updates: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a third arrest in its money laundering investigation involving Reliance Power, a company from businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group. The case pertains to the alleged issuance of a fake bank guarantee worth ₹68 crore, official sources said on Friday.
A person identified as Amar Nath Dutta was taken into custody on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was subsequently remanded to four days of ED custody by a special court, the sources said.
Earlier, the federal agency had arrested former Reliance Power Chief Financial Officer Ashok Kumar Pal and Partha Sarathi Biswal, managing director of Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink, in connection with the same case.
The investigation centres around a bank guarantee worth ₹68.2 crore submitted to Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power. The company, formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, is listed on the stock exchanges.
According to the ED, the bank guarantee — purportedly issued by the FirstRand Bank in Manila, Philippines — was found to be “fake”. The probe agency noted that the said bank does not have a branch in the Philippines.
Biswal Tradelink, the agency alleged, ran a racket supplying “fake” bank guarantees to corporate clients for a commission.
Trump administration announces 17th deadly strike on alleged drug boat
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced another deadly US strike on a boat he said was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea.
The attack Thursday killed three people aboard the vessel, Hegseth said, bringing the death toll from the Trump administration's campaign in South American waters up to at least 69 people in at least 17 strikes.
Collapse at retired South Korean power plant leaves at least 3 dead, 2 others presumed dead
A 60-metre tower collapsed during demolition work at a decommissioned thermal power plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan, killing three people and leaving at least two others presumed dead, officials said Friday. Five people remain trapped under the rubble, including two whom officials have yet to locate.
