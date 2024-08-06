SC expresses concern over dumping of plastic waste in water bodies

The dumping of plastic is causing serious environmental degradation and also impacting aquatic life in the riverbanks and water bodies in the country, the Supreme Court observed recently.

The Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti on August 2 said that the desired improvement in the quality of water will remain a distant dream unless there are concerted efforts by the responsible authorities.

"Unless concerted effort is made by the responsible authorities with people’s cooperation, irrespective of the efforts to target illegal/unauthorised constructions, the desired improvement of the quality of the water in river Ganga and all other rivers and water bodies in the country will remain illusory," it said.

The Court has told the Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, to file an affidavit in four weeks on the issues raised in the plea.

"The response should also take into account the environmental concerns raised in the present order," the order said.

The Court has also asked the state of Bihar to file an affidavit regarding the above environmental concerns.

"Affidavit in response be also filed by the state of Bihar within the same timeline," it said.

The Bench was hearing a civil appeal regarding the removal of unauthorised structures adjacent to the river Ganga in and around the city of Patna.

Previously, the Court had told Bihar to file an affidavit reporting the progress in the removal of these structures. It had also asked the state to ensure that no further construction takes place adjacent to the river Ganga.

The above observations have now given weight to the order regarding the illegal construction and unauthorised encroachment in and around water bodies.