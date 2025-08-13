Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Schools shut in 5 districts in Telangana following heavy rain forecast

The schools shall function only in the morning shift in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

The Telangana government has declared a half day holiday in Hyderabad and full holiday in Warangal and other districts on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools in view of the IMD forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

The schools shall function only in the morning shift in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, School Education Director said in an official communication late Tuesday.

The official announced holidays for all the government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Meanwhile, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed all irrigation department officials to be stationed at the place of their duty and be fully vigilant against any mishap or danger due to heavy rain.

 

The leave of all irrigation officials is cancelled for the next four days, he said in an official release on Wednesday.

A careful watch is to be kept on all irrigation projects, reservoirs, canals, tanks, he said.

The minister said he can also be directly contacted on his mobile phone by any irrigation official in the state if any alarming situation arises in irrigation department assets and water bodies anywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who conducted a teleconference with officials on Wednesday morning, asked superintendents of hospitals and other officials to be available in hospitals to attend patients.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here on Tuesday evening, directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the India Meteorological Department.

Reddy, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, instructed them to explore the possibility of IT firms in Hyderabad letting their employees work from home as part of measures to reduce footfalls on roads.

He also ordered cancellation of leave of all officers and staff in view of the forecast of heavy rains for few days beginning Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

