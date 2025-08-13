Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan CM mourns death of 11 devotees in road accident in Dausa

Rajasthan CM mourns death of 11 devotees in road accident in Dausa

Eleven people died in the accident as a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi village

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed grief following the death of 11 devotees in a road accident. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed grief following the death of 11 devotees in a road accident near Bapi village of Dausa district, and ordered prompt and proper treatment for the injured.

Sharing a post on X, CM Sharma said, "The news of loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Eleven people died in the accident as a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple collided with a trailer truck near Bapi village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma said.

 

DSP Sharma told ANI, "A total of 11 people have died. This includes four children and seven women... One woman died after reaching SMS Hospital, where she was referred to from Dausa."

The mishap occurred between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM on Wednesday.

"Bapi PS area in Dausa district between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM, an accident occurred between a container and a pick-up truck," DSP Sharma said.

Out of the people injured in the mishap, nine were referred for treatment in Jaipur, while three were being treated in the District Hospital, Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar said.

"Nine people have been referred for treatment, and three are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck," Kumar told ANI.

A devotee travelling in the truck said that there were at least 22 people from Uttar Pradesh's Etah who were travelling in the vehicle.

"We are from Etah. There were 22-23 people (in the truck), and children aged 6-7 years also died in the accident. 10-11 people are dead," Santosh Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

