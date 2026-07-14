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Home / India News / Search operation launched for 2 suspected terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

Search operation launched for 2 suspected terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

The suspected terrorists were caught on CCTV crossing a road late on Sunday night, prompting the local police, CRPF and the Army to launch a coordinated search operation in the area

Pahalgam terror attack leaves many dead, injured

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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A massive search operation was launched on Tuesday across some villages in Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after CCTV footage purportedly captured the movement of two suspected terrorists, officials said.

The suspected terrorists were caught on CCTV crossing a road late on Sunday night, prompting the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army to launch a coordinated search operation in the area, the officials said.

Acting on the footage, the search parties fanned out across Bhanghai, Hasplote, Karyote, Kopra top and adjoining forested villages to trace the two individuals, the officials said.

 

The search operation was continuing when last reports were received.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terrorist Terrorists enter India

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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