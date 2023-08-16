Confirmation

Security boosted at Indian embassy in US amid call for Khalistani protests

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
The security has been beefed up outside the Indian Embassy in the US in the wake of protests called out by Khalistan supporters.
The visuals showed a large number of police personnel deployed outside the premises of the embassy. A large number of police vehicles were also lined up in the area. A number of makeshift barriers could also be seen on the premise.
Pro-Khalistan groups have planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration.
Notably, the Khalistan supporters have targeted Indian missions in the past as well, not in the US but also in the UK, Australia as well as in Canada.
Earlier, in July, a group of pro-Khalistan supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
A video of the incident was verified by sources who told ANI that the fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. Terming the attack as nothing less than a "terror act" an official had told ANI that no major damages or staffers were harmed. The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and immediately began investigating the incident.

Earlier in March this year, Khalistani supporters vandalized the consulate. The extremist elements broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the SF city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises.
Meanwhile, India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the national flag at the Indian mission in the presence of people from the Indian diaspora.
He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi outside the mission on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day United States washington Indian embassy Khalistan issue

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

