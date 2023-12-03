Sensex (0.74%)
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: The counting in the state began at 8 am on Sunday. Here's how the trends look at 10:30 am

Shivraj singh chouhan

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Listen to This Article

According to the early trends in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is leading in the state and has crossed the halfway mark of 116 seats. Congress is in second place with 91 seats. 

MP Assembly election 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?
According to TV reports, the trends for 230 seats out of the total 230 are out. BJP was leading on 138 seats, followed by 88 of Congress. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 116 seats.

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading on 137 seats followed by the Congress on 57 seats. Other parties are leading on 3 seats. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel is leading from Narsingpur. He is being followed by Lakhan Singh Patel of the Congress. 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is leading from Dimani, according to ECI. BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is in the second place.  

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is trailing from Niwas. Chainsingh Warkade of Congress is leading from the seats. 

Former CM Kamal Nath is leading from Chhindwara constituency. He is being followed by Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP. 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will not return with a majority, but "with an absolute majority". 

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Madhya Pradesh, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath.

Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), Sunday's counting of votes will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who also contested.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and three Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak, were also in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) also fielded their candidates.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Narendra Singh Tomar

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

