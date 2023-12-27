Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Several injured in pile-up on Yamuna Expressway in Gr Noida amid dense fog

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog, police officials said.
According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.
The officer said most of the damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement resumed on the stretch.
A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.
One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.
There was no comment yet from the officials concerned whether the the barricades caused the road crash.
Earlier this month, the upper speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 km per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog. The speed limitation was started on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.

Also Read

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

DXN to be airport code for Noida airport under construction in Jewar

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road in J-K

Govt plans financial support for coal gasification, higher production

Delhi airport sees two flight diversions due to dense fog, bad weather

Rajnath Singh leaves for J-K to review security after terror attack

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : yamuna expressway Noida Authority Dense fog Fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon