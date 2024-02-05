Sensex (    %)
                        
Several monuments, archaeological sites under encroachment: Govt tells LS

'In case of encroachment, complaints are filed with police, a show-cause notice is issued to a defaulter for removal of the said encroachment, and if it is not removed, a demolition order is issued

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

A number of old monuments and archaeological sites in the country are "under encroachment", the government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.
He was asked about the centrally protected monuments and whether any study has been done to assess their present conditions.
There are 3,697 ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains which have been declared of national importance, Reddy said.
"Inspection of monuments and sites is taken up by the Archeological Survey of India's officials/officers from time to time to assess their condition," he said.
In his response, he also shared the state-wise numbers of sites which are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
To a query on whether several ancient monuments, archaeological sites and remains are under encroachment, he said, "A number of monuments and sites are under encroachment".
"In case of encroachment, complaints are filed with police, a show-cause notice is issued to a defaulter for removal of the said encroachment, and if it is not removed, a demolition order is issued.
"In case of damage or destruction of a protected monument, police complaint is filed under provisions of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Monuments anti-encroachment drive Lok Sabha Culture Ministry

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

