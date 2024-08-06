Business Standard
Q1 results: Small finance banks' net profit down 0.6% at Rs 1,300 crore

Provisions more than double on asset quality pressures

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decline in net profit of SFBs was more pronounced with 14.6 per cent fall.

The asset quality of small banks deteriorated with a 47.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross non-performing assets to about Rs 5,976 crore in Q1FY25, according to data compiled by BS Research Bureau for eight listed SFBs.

AM Karthik, senior vice president & co

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

