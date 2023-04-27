close

Shah holds meeting with NDDB members; discusses issues of dairy sector

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with NDDD's board members here to discuss issues related to the dairy sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with NDDD's board members here to discuss issues related to the dairy sector.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been constituted as a body corporate and declared an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament.

According to a government official, Shah held a meeting with board members of the NDDB in the national capital. He discussed the future roadmap and various issues related to the dairy sector.

Meenesh C Shah is the Chairman of Anand-based NDDB.

NDDB was created to promote, finance and support producer-owned and controlled organisations. Its programmes and activities seek to strengthen farmer-owned institutions and support national policies that are favourable to the growth of such institutions.

Fundamental to NDDB's efforts are cooperative strategies and principles.

NDDB's efforts transformed India's rural economy by making dairying a viable and profitable economic activity for millions of milk producers while addressing the country's need for self-sufficiency in milk production.

Milk production of India, the world's largest producer, rose 5 per cent in 2021-22 to 221.06 million tonnes.

On Wednesday, Shah launched co-operative IFFCO's nano liquid DAP fertiliser for commercial sale at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle and exhorted farmers to use nano urea and DAP extensively to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah dairy sector

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

