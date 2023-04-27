close

Mumbai sees 135 Covid-19 cases; man with comorbidities lone fatality

Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 1,162,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 185 reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 206 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,41,580, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,114, he said.

So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mumbai Death toll

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

