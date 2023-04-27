close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi excise scam: Court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

A court here is likely to deliver on Friday its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sisodia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here is likely to deliver on Friday its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal agency had also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in a corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed that the release of Sisodia, at the moment, will "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

Also Read

Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Delhi court to declare order on CBI plea for Sisodia's custody later today

Delhi Court reserves order on ED's plea for 10-day custody of Sisodia

Liquor policy case: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi court

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

income tax
3 min read

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

FMCG
4 min read

Govt releases regulations under PLI scheme for automobile industry

automobile sector
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon