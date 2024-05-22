Business Standard
Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke, say police

Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan

He was admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital, police said.

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, police said.
He was admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital, they said. Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.
Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Ahmedabad Heatwave

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

