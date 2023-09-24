close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Shah to chair 31st meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar on Sep 26

Northern Zonal Council comprises the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

The meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the MHA in collaboration with the government of Punjab.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Punjab's Amritsar on September 26, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.
Northern Zonal Council comprises the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.
A wide range of issues including Bhakra-Beas Management Board, affiliation to Punjab University, road construction work under PMGSY, canal projects and water sharing, issues related to the reorganization of states, development of infrastructure, land acquisition, environmental and forest-related clearance, regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme and other issues of common interest at the regional level are to be discussed in the Northern Zonal Council meeting.
Other issues of national importance include operationalisation of Fast Track Special Courts (FSTC) for speedy investigation and speedy disposal of rape cases against women and children, facility of banks/India Post Payment Bank branches within 5 km of each village, creation of two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACSs) in the country, eliminating malnutrition among children through nutrition campaign, reducing the drop-out rate of school children, participation of government hospitals in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB PM-JAY) as well as other issues of common interest at the national level are also to be discussed in the meeting.
The meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the MHA in collaboration with the government of Punjab.
The 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council will be attended by the chief ministers of the member states along with two senior ministers from each state and the lieutenant governors and administrators of the Union Territories. The chief secretaries and other senior officers of the state governments and Union Territories and senior officers of the Central government will also participate in the meeting.

Also Read

Ladakh issues new notification for hill council polls, after SC verdict

SC sets aside August 5 notification for Ladakh hill council polls

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

SC set aside notification for Ladakh hill council polls, orders new process

Thakur slams China for denying visas to 3 Indian athletes for Asian Games

G20 Presidency was challenging as it confronted East-West polarisation: EAM

India-Middle East corridor to be basis of world trade: PM in Mann Ki Baat

AP Skill Development scam: CID interrogates Naidu for second day in prison

Over 80,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on fifth day of Ganesh festivities

Five Zonal Councils were established in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. Union Home Minister is the Chairman of these five Zonal Councils, while the chief ministers of the states and the administrator or lieutenant governor of the Union Territories included in the respective Zonal Council are its members, one of whom is the Vice-Chairman by rotation each year.
Two more ministers from each state are nominated by the governor as members of the council. Each Zonal Council has also constituted a standing committee at the level of chief secretaries.
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that strong states create a strong nation, MHA said the zonal councils provide a platform to enhance cooperation through a systematic mechanism for regular dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the Center and the states.
Zonal councils play an advisory role, but over the years these councils have emerged as an important mechanism for promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.
Over the last nine years, since June 2014, a total of 53 meetings of various zonal councils have been held which includes 29 meetings of standing committees and 24 meetings of zonal councils.
Union Home Minister has promoted the approach of cooperative federalism to empower states and promote better understanding between the Centre and the States on the policy framework, said the MHA, adding "he has advocated using zonal councils to resolve disputes and promote cooperative federalism."
One good practice from each state and the UT selected by the standing committee is also presented by the member states and UTs in every meeting of the zonal councils, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Amritsar Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon