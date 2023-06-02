close

Shivaji Maharaj's life is source of inspiration, epitomises courage: PM

Prime Minister Modi said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epitomises courage and his life as well as ideals are a source of inspiration

Press Trust of India Mumbai
PM Modi in Gujarat

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epitomises courage and his life as well as ideals are a source of inspiration.

The PM said this in a video message that was played at the state-level function being held to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king at Raigad fort in Maharashtra. "Welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration and source of energy and an important chapter of India's history," PM Modi said.

"The main aim of a leader is to keep his people motivated. Shivaji Maharaj ended the mindset of slavery among people, protected them and the state from invaders and instilled among people the confidence of self-rule. He not only set up 'swarajya' (self-rule), but also implemented 'sushasan' (good governance)," he said. His life and times continue to inspire us. The manner in which he expanded his Navy, and built sea forts, is inspiring, the prime minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

