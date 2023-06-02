close

Court approves supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

A Delhi court on Friday approved a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

A Delhi court on Friday approved a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case

The Rouse Avenue Court also transferred the case to the Special MP-MLA Court for trial.

The hearing has been fixed for June 8.

The Congress leader was named in the charge sheet following fresh evidence against him.

In April, the central probe agency had collected Tytler's voice samples in connection with the violence in the national capital's Pul Bangash area in 1984, where three people were killed.

He is accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims.

On November 22, 2005, the CBI had registered the case on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on Novermber 1, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

"Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Centre Government to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others," a CBI official had said.

The official further said that during CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

"After investigation, a supplementary charge sheet was filed last week," the official added.A

--IANS

atk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

