Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shubhanshu calls his space mission start of India's second space orbit

Shubhanshu calls his space mission start of India's second space orbit

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Friday described his journey to space as the beginning of India's "second orbit" with the aim to lead in the area of human spaceflight.

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the country. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Friday described his journey to space as the beginning of India's "second orbit" with the aim to lead in the area of human spaceflight.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Shukla and his co-travellers of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station shared their experiences of living in microgravity and conducting experiments that would help humanity.

"In a realm like space exploration, in decades of global collaboration, the moment in this mission that stood out for me was speaking to the prime minister of Bharat while the Indian flag floated behind me," Shukla said.

He said that moment symbolised India's re-entry into the conversation, not as a spectator but as an equal participant.

 

"After 41 years, a Bharatiya returned to space. But this time, it was not a solitary leap, it was the beginning of India's second orbit. And this time, we are ready, not just to fly but to lead," Shukla said.

Also Read

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR

Eye in the sky: Nasa-Isro joint mission NISAR to launch on Wednesday

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India must triple its satellites, build space station by 2035: Isro chief

narendra modi, monsoon session

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. Shukla started his return journey on Monday, after 18 days aboard ISS | Photo: PTI

PM Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla's return after historic space mission

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (left) and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoying views of Earth from the cupola | Photo:AX-4 MISSION

Shubhanshu Shukla to enter 7-day rehab after splashdown on Earth on July 15

Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's sojourn as part of the Soviet Russian mission in 1984.

India plans to launch its own human space-flight mission Gaganyaan in 2027. He thanked the government, ISRO, Indian Air Force and NASA for their unwavering support, coordination and belief in the mission that made it possible for him to travel to space as a messenger for what is now possible for the nation.

Shukla said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the country.

"Nothing could have prepared me for the love and support that came through," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

malegaon blast 2016

Malegaon blast: NIA can charge absconders after arrest, says trial court

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India eyes 10% global space market share, greater private role: Isro chief

Electronic Waste

Let market forces decide price for e-waste, electronics firms tell Delhi HC

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

From scan-and-pay to scan-and-complain: FSSAI mandates QR code at eateries

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

Topics : India space mission Isro projects Isro manned mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon