India News / Significance of peace has grown amid atmosphere of unrest: President Murmu

Calling on joining forces to overcome the challenge of global warming and pollution, Murmu said, People should understand that they are not the owners of this earth

Somewhere there is excessive rain while somewhere there is a drought, she said, highlighting the impact of the climate change.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the significance of peace and unity has increased amid unrest in certain parts of the world.

Addressing the inaugural session of a four-day global summit at the international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, the President said, "Today, an atmosphere of unrest is prevailing in several parts of the world. At a time when human values are declining, the importance of peace and unity is increasing even more."

She added, "Peace is also located deep inside the mind. So everyone must keep their mind, words and deeds clean."

Calling on joining forces to overcome the challenge of global warming and pollution, Murmu said, "People should understand that they are not the owners of this earth, but are responsible for its protection. We are trustees, not owners. We have to protect this planet with our own discretion."

Somewhere there is excessive rain while somewhere there is a drought, she said, highlighting the impact of the climate change.

"The government of India has requested every person to plant a sapling in the name of mother. If 140 crore saplings are planted, the number of trees will increase which will slowly improve the climate. To achieve this, everyone must plant a sapling each year," she said.

Murmu also said that materialism gives momentary happiness, and people get attracted to it thinking it to be real contentment, but it also becomes the reason for sorrow and dissatisfaction whereas spirituality gives people an opportunity to recognise their inner strength.

"Spirituality gives a new perspective, it creates a sense of compassion towards all creatures and sensitivity towards the nature. Spirituality is a medium to bring positivity in the society. Being spiritual means recognising the inner power, and bringing purity in conduct.

"One can become a better person by improving his actions. Bringing purity in thoughts and actions is necessary for peace and balance in life, and for a healthy society," the president said.

"People sometimes become tainted with lust, anger and attachments. But if the soul is pure, everything will be purified. If we are not mentally clean, external cleanliness will prove meaningless," she added.

The event was also attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

