close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Sikh delegation in J&K meets President Murmu, submits list of demands

These measures are not merely requests but fundamental rights that uphold the principles of equality, fraternity and justice enshrined in the Constitution, it added

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A delegation of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum listing their various demands.
The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) delegation led by Harmilan Kour and Manmeet Kour met the President at the Raj Bhavan here.
The delegation said the community has faced persistent challenges and firmly believes that it is time for the Government of India to take decisive actions to address its pressing issues, according to the APSCC.
The demands included the extension of the National Commission for Minorities Act to Jammu and Kashmir, reinstatement of Punjabi as a recognised language, equitable relief for internally displaced Sikhs, and political reservation for the Sikh minority to ensure adequate representation and participation in the democratic process.
The memorandum stated that the Sikh community has been an integral part of the nation's fabric, contributing significantly to its cultural, economic, and social spheres.
These measures are not merely requests but fundamental rights that uphold the principles of equality, fraternity and justice enshrined in the Constitution, it added.
President Murmu arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on a two-day visit. She was received at the Srinagar airport by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. She was also accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the Union territory.
The President then travelled to the Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps, where she paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the martyrs' memorial.
Later in the day, the President addressed the 20th convocation of Kashmir University. She is scheduled to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Omar Abdullah sets out on foot to office after police deny escort vehicles

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Rajnath Singh visits Safran's engine manufacturing facility near Paris

Colleges, varsities must disclose fee structure, refund policy: UGC chief

Manipur violence: NIA court sends accused Gangte to judicial custody

Rajasthan election staff get 500 complaints in 48 hours of MCC imposition

IAF chopper makes emergency landing twice in Assam's Dhubri district

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India Sikh group Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon