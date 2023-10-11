Sikh delegation in J&K meets President Murmu, submits list of demands

A delegation of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum listing their various demands.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) delegation led by Harmilan Kour and Manmeet Kour met the President at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation said the community has faced persistent challenges and firmly believes that it is time for the Government of India to take decisive actions to address its pressing issues, according to the APSCC.

The demands included the extension of the National Commission for Minorities Act to Jammu and Kashmir, reinstatement of Punjabi as a recognised language, equitable relief for internally displaced Sikhs, and political reservation for the Sikh minority to ensure adequate representation and participation in the democratic process.

The memorandum stated that the Sikh community has been an integral part of the nation's fabric, contributing significantly to its cultural, economic, and social spheres.

These measures are not merely requests but fundamental rights that uphold the principles of equality, fraternity and justice enshrined in the Constitution, it added.

President Murmu arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on a two-day visit. She was received at the Srinagar airport by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. She was also accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the Union territory.

The President then travelled to the Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps, where she paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the martyrs' memorial.

Later in the day, the President addressed the 20th convocation of Kashmir University. She is scheduled to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday.

