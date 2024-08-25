Sikkim CM Tamang announces minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for ex-MLAs

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that former MLAs would now receive a minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000.

Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) on Saturday.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 50,000. At present, they are getting Rs 22,000 as monthly pension.

Former legislators who have served two terms or more as MLA will now get Rs 55,000 as pension from Rs 25,000, Tamang said.