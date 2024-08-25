Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

The PM is attending an event to felicitate 1.1 million Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government

Modi, Narendra Modi

A group of women welcomed PM Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups . (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with Lakhpati Didis' women members of self-help groups who are earning Rs 1 lakh annually in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.
The PM is attending an event to felicitate 1.1 million Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A group of women welcomed Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups (SHGs).
The SHGs are active in the livestock sector, while others have been working in government schemes like Krishi Sakhi' and NAMO Drone Didi', officials.
The officials implementing the schemes said SHGs play a vital role in imparting skills that help meet the requirements in rural areas and generate employment locally.
An official statement had said on Saturday that Modi would also release at the Jalgaon event a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder: Main accused Sanjay Roy undergoes lie detection test

Kolkata rape-murder: Main accused Sanjay Roy undergoes lie detection test

Adoption

18K adoptions since 2019, only 1.4K children with special needs find homes

police

300 booked for raising 'objectionable' slogans during protest in Pune

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital

Doctor rape-murder: CBI conducts raids over fiscal irregularities at RG Kar

Actor Siddique

Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique resign over abuse allegations

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it said.
Since the inception of the scheme for making Lakhpati Didis, one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

LIVE: Kolkata rape-murder main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test at Presidency Jail

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Unified Pension Scheme: U in UPS stands for Modi govt's U-turns, says Cong

PM Modi

Youth with no political background joining politics good for democracy: PM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Four union ministers to attend India-Singapore ministerial meet on Aug 26

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra self-help groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon