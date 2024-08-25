Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata rape-murder: Main accused Sanjay Roy undergoes lie detection test

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors’ protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI

Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.
Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said.
Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said.
A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said.
The CBI earlier told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time it took over the probe suggesting there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic.
The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day.

The incident has sparked widespread protests.
The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata CBI Rape cases

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

