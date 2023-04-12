close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Light rain, drizzle likely to occur in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan

Light-intensity rain and drizzle are likely to occur in the next two hours over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre

ANI General News
Delhi rains, Rainfall

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Light-intensity rain and drizzle are likely to occur in the next two hours over and adjoining areas of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana and Rajasthan, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday.

The official media account of RWFC New Delhi took to Twitter and said, "12/04/2023: 01:50 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours".

Earlier in the day RWFC in its weather forecast update bulletin for the next five days predicted that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius over the plains of Northwest India.

"Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also experience strong surface winds with speeds between 25 to 30 kmph during April and April 13," the bulletin said.

Also Read

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Light rain likely in Delhi, air quality still in 'very poor' category

Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan

More than 56% of vehicle thefts in India occur just in Delhi-NCR: Report

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; traffic woes likely

Top headlines: Vedanta may issue NCDs, IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast

India-France Business Summit: Piyush Goyal meets Blablacar CEO in Paris

MoRTH plans developmental works worth Rs 1,30,000 cr in J-K: Gadkari

Steps taken to implement Act East policy for NE, Bangladesh: Reddy

Karnataka polls: BJP names 189 candidates, fields heavyweights against Cong

Topics : rajasthan | Delhi-NCR | Rain

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon