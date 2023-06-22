Skyroot Aerospace successfully conducted the flight qualification test of the Raman-I engine, intended for roll attitude control in the Vikram-I rocket.The Raman-I engine underwent a test fire at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)."Thrilled to announce the successful flight qualification testing of our Raman-I engine, used for roll attitude control of the Vikram-I rocket. This test holds significance as it is the first-ever test conducted at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of Isro by a private company," the company stated in a tweet.The company tweeted: "Thrilled to announce the successful flight qualification testing of our Raman-I engine used for roll attitude control of the Vikram-I rocket. As the first-ever test done at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of @isro by a private company, this test is special. Many thanks to LPSC and @INSPACeIND teams for their incredible support all through."The Raman-I engine will be employed for roll attitude control, which helps in managing the rocket's rotation and orientation.Skyroot Aerospace, a start-up based in Telangana, made history by becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket with Vikram-S. The indigenous Vikram-S was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, marking India's entry into commercial space exploration.The test sets the stage for the launch of Vikram-1, which may take place by the end of this year.Skyroot has been developing three variants of the Vikram rocket. Vikram-I can carry 480 kg of payload to low earth orbit, Vikram-II is designed to lift off with 595 kg of cargo, and Vikram-III can launch with 815 kg to 500 km low inclination orbit.