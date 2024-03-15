Social media is the top source for casual gamers’ video game discovery. It is also the top-ranked purchase influencer among casual and real-money gamers. Over 90 per cent of casual gamers who discover gaming news on social media and real-money gamers who were influenced to buy a game by social media, said they typically find gaming content on at least one Meta platform. For both casual and real-money gamers, Instagram/ Facebook formats were more influential than comp­etition, according to the findings of report by GWI, commissioned by Meta.