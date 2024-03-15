Sensex (    %)
                             
Social media is the top source for casual gamers' video game discovery

Over 90 per cent of casual gamers said they typically find gaming content on at least one Meta platform

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Social media is the top source for casual gamers’ video game discovery. It is also the top-ranked purchase influencer among casual and real-money gamers. Over 90 per cent of casual gamers who discover gaming news on social media and real-money gamers who were influenced to buy a game by social media, said they typically find gaming content on at least one Meta platform. For both casual and real-money gamers, Instagram/ Facebook formats were more influential than comp­etition, according to the findings of report by GWI, commissioned by Meta.

Chart

