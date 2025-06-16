Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach-related issue at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is currently stable, an official statement said on Monday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

In the statement, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health."  On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital.

 

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:43 PM IST


