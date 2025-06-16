Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Cyprus saw high-level meetings, economic agreements, and the launch of new investment platforms as India and Cyprus expand bilateral cooperation

PM Modi conferred Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest award, deepens trade and digital ties

PM Modi receives Cyprus’ top civilian honour, Order of Makarios III, during first visit | Photo: X/BJP4India

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest civilian honour, by President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.
 
“Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations,” PM Modi posted on X after the ceremony in Nicosia’s Presidential Palace.
 
PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Cyprus from June 15-16, his first as prime minister. The stop is part of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Croatia and Canada, where he will participate in the G7 Summit from June 16-17. 
 

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour

PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Canada for G7 Summit today amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

PM Modi with Cyprus President

India 5th largest economy, leading digital, mfg push: PM Modi at CEO Forum

PM Modi at Invest Cyprus

India-Cyprus cooperation has 'immense potential for growth': PM Modi

chopper crash, Raisi chopper crash

U'khand CM briefs PM Modi, Amit Shah, aviation minister on chopper crash

 

First visit in over two decades by Indian PM

During the visit, the Prime Minister held talks to deepen bilateral ties and pitched India as a global growth engine to Cypriot business leaders.
 
“It is after 23 years that a Prime Minister of Bharat has visited Cyprus. The very first programme being a business roundtable, shows how central economic stakeholders are to our relationship,” he said at a business meet in Limassol.
 
PM Modi highlighted India's transformation over the past decade, citing economic reforms, political stability, and a thriving start-up ecosystem. “Bharat is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest,” he said.
 
He called Cyprus a “reliable partner”, especially in foreign direct investment, and said India offered “immense opportunities” in sectors such as infrastructure, digital payments, AI, manufacturing, and green energy.
 

India Cyprus sign economic and digital partnerships 

Deals signed during the visit include a Memorandum of Understanding between NSE International Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, and an agreement to introduce India's UPI payment system for cross-border use via Eurobank Cyprus.
 
PM Modi also welcomed the launch of the India–Greece–Cyprus Business and Investment Council, calling it “an important platform for economic cooperation”.
 

Support for India–EU strategic partnership

With Cyprus set to assume the EU Council Presidency next year, both sides reaffirmed support for the India–EU Strategic Partnership and expressed optimism over finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by year-end.
 
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Larnaca. Kombos described the visit as “historic” and said it reflected “our shared commitment to strengthening Cyprus–India ties through diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect”.
 
Before departing for Cyprus, PM Modi described the Mediterranean nation as “a close friend and an important partner”. He said his visit would “build upon historical bonds and expand our ties in trade, investment, security and technology, and promote people-to-people exchanges”. 

More From This Section

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Floods disrupt life in northern districts of Kerala, rail services hit

SINGAPORE FLAGGED BURNING SHIP DEBRIS KERALA

Debris from burning Singapore flagged cargo ship washes ashore in Kerala

Pune Bridge collapse

Police continue search operation at Pune bridge collapse site

accident

Five killed, 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Bihar's Saran

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

Topics : Narendra Modi Cyprus India-Cyprus BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon