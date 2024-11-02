Business Standard
K'taka CM orders withdrawal of notices to farmers over Waqf land disputes

A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting, with senior officials from the Revenue department, the Minority Welfare department, and the Karnataka Board of Waqfs

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah has urged the public to ignore any misinformation. | File Photo:PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday instructed officials to immediately withdraw all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting, with senior officials from the Revenue department, the Minority Welfare department, and the Karnataka Board of Waqfs.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strict directive for the immediate retraction of all notices sent to farmers about Waqf land, emphasising that no disruption should be caused to them," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

The statement noted Siddaramaiah's dissatisfaction with recent actions by certain officials and highlighted concerns that the JD(S) and BJP were allegedly using the Waqf issue for political gains, potentially disrupting peace in the state.

 

Siddaramaiah has urged the public to ignore any misinformation and directed officials to handle the matter with sensitivity, it added.

The statement also emphasised that all notices issued to farmers regarding land records tied to Waqf properties must be promptly withdrawn. Officials were instructed to avoid harassing farmers or causing any issues related to lands under their possession.

The CM further directed that any unauthorised changes made to land records (Pahani or RTC) without prior notice or legal procedures should be immediately nullified.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and senior government officials. However, Minority Welfare and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was not present.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said all District Deputy Commissioners have been directed not to issue notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

He affirmed that revenue records would be considered final, and administrative actions would adhere to them.

The Chief Minister has instructed all deputy commissioners to withdraw such notices or letters. The matter is now resolved, though we are unsure of any future developments, Parameshwara told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

