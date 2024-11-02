Business Standard
Ammunition cartridges found in seat pocket of Dubai-Delhi Air India flight

Ammunition cartridges found in seat pocket of Dubai-Delhi Air India flight

The flight landed at New Delhi Airport on October 27 and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the flight

Air India

A complaint was lodged with the Airport Police. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ammunition cartridges were found in the pocket of a seat on an Air India flight AI916 flying from Dubai to New Delhi after it landed at New Delhi airport, an Air India spokesperson said on Saturday.

The flight landed at New Delhi Airport on October 27 and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the flight.

Following this, a complaint was lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols.

"One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024 and all passengers had safely disembarked. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols," an Air India Spokesperson said.

 

Earlier, an Air India flight AI 216 which was set to return to New Delhi on Monday received a bomb threat. It is the second hoax call that Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has received within a week, officials confirmed.

The Air India flight which landed at 2:41 PM (Nepal Standard Time) on Monday afternoon at Tribhuvan International Airport had received a bomb threat prompting authorities to activate the emergency protocol.

"We didn't find any suspicious or explosives on board the plane. It is preparing to take flight following the procedures," Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Nepal Army bomb squad along with the Nepal Police Canine division acted quickly to trace the possible explosive on board the plane at an isolated area of the airport, as per the officials.

Over four hours of search proved the warning was a hoax call as no suspicious objects were found.

"According to protocol, no dangerous objects were found during the security checks, and the situation at the airport is currently normal. It is a second hoax call within a week," an Information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Gyanendra Bhul confirmed to ANI over the phone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

