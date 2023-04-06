close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for 'objectionable' comment on Lord Ram

In the video, Maurya can be heard saying -- "Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram..." and pauses for the crowd to complete the sentence saying "...Hawa main ud gaye Jai Shri Ram"

IANS Lucknow
SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya with the Kotwali police of Rae Bareli in connection with a video that purportedly showed him making an "objectionable comment on Lord Ram".

This is the fourth FIR lodged against Maurya this year.

In the video, Maurya can be heard saying -- "Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram..." and pauses for the crowd to complete the sentence saying "...Hawa main ud gaye Jai Shri Ram" -- a contentious political slogan that was coined in the early 1990s.

The complainant, Hindu Yuva Vahini worker Marut Tripathi, alleged that such comments by Maurya were vitiating the atmosphere and leading to a communal flare-up.

Rae Bareli (City) Circle Officer, Vandana Singh, said an FIR under charges of IPC 295 A (outrage religious feelings) against Maurya has been registered and an officer of the Inspector rank has been assigned to the case.

Maurya had allegedly raised the objectionable slogan on April 3 while speaking during an event where SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had unveiled a statue of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram at a private college in Rae Bareli.

Also Read

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri

SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party begins collecting proof of voter deletion in UP polls

Delhi police permits Shobha Yatra within certain distance in Jahangirpuri

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Bandi Sanjay's arrest undemocratic; BJP not afraid of cases: Union Minister

Latest Live news: Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Rahul to blame for Congress' situation, Sonia's writ doesn't run: Azad

On January 24 this year, Maurya was booked by the Lucknow police for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

A week later, another FIR was lodged by PGI police of Lucknow against Maurya for burning copies of Ramcharitmanas in Vrindavan Yojana area of the state capital.

Last month, Gwalior police of Madhya Pradesh had also booked the SP leader for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

Topics : Samajwadi Party | Swami Prasad Maurya | Uttar Pradesh | Politics

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon