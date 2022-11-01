JUST IN
Morbi bridge tragedy: Digvijaya Singh demands Gujarat CM's resignation
TMS Ep293: OTT apps, Collegium system, IPOs this week, Crypto mining
Thane records 43 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally at 300
Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on visitors at Atal Bridge opened in Aug
Costly imports, Russia Ukraine war hit India's paper supplies, prices surge
Has India figured out a way to regulate OTT communication apps?
'Steel man of India' passes away at 86: Who was Jamshed J Irani?
Is it time to rethink the collegium system of judicial appointments?
Seatbelts for drivers and passengers mandatory in Mumbai from November 1
PM Modi to visit Morbi today to take stock of situation: Gujarat CMO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Morbi bridge tragedy: Digvijaya Singh demands Gujarat CM's resignation
Business Standard

Samajwadi Party begins collecting proof of voter deletion in UP polls

The ECI has asked SP president Akhilesh Yadav to "submit documentary proof" to substantiate his allegation about the deletion of voter names in 2022 UP Assembly polls

Topics
Samajwadi Party | Uttar Pradesh government | UP Polls

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has started the process of collecting evidence regarding the alleged deletion of voters' names in the recent Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked SP president Akhilesh Yadav to "submit documentary proof" to substantiate his allegation about the deletion of voter names in 2022 UP Assembly polls.

The SP president has now asked all the party candidates (winners and losers) and district units' top office-bearers to gather evidence of names that were 'wrongfully struck off voters' lists'.

They have been directed to compile photocopies of complaints made to returning officers at the time.

The party has set November 3 as the deadline for the candidates to submit the documents to the party headquarters so that they could be sent to the Election Commission in time.

A letter to this effect has been sent to all by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

Patel's letter also asks to collect affidavits from such voters whose names were wrongfully struck off the voters' lists.

 

It may be recalled that on October 27, the EC had asked Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof to back up his charges by November 10.

Akhilesh hit back at the poll panel on October 28 and said, "Had the Election Commission itself followed the rules related to the voters' list in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, then thousands of voters would not have been deprived of their vote."

Last month, the SP chief had alleged that the names of 20,000 voters from the Yadav and Muslim communities had been deleted from almost all 403 Assembly constituencies ahead of the state elections in February-March.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samajwadi Party

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU