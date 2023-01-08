JUST IN
Trial run of vistadome coaches on Kalka-Shimla route to be conducted soon
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Thakur asks young diaspora to invest in India
MK Stalin bats for reviving Sethusamudram project for economic prosperity
Rajasthan's first cruise service likely to start in March in Ajmer
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dodwa-Taraori crossing in Haryana on Day 114
UP govt launches campaign to make urban bodies on par with global standards
In census yr 2022, MP loses more than double big cats compared to Karnataka
Around 20 flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport
Scindia assures speedy action over urinating incident on Air India flight
Death toll in Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to seven
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Trial run of vistadome coaches on Kalka-Shimla route to be conducted soon
icon-arrow-left
PMO to hold high-level meeting today over crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath
Business Standard

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states, died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | West Bengal | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Prayagraj/Lucknow/Kolkata 

Keshari Nath Tripathi
Keshari Nath Tripathi (Photo: Twitter)

Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states, died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88.

"Keshari Nath Tripathi had recently fallen in his house following which he broke his collarbone. Three days ago, he came back home after being discharged from a hospital. Today (on Sunday) at around 5.00 am, he breathed his last," his daughter-in-law Kavita Yadav Tripathi said.

Born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad, Tripathi served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly six times and was the Cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in the state during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.

A poet and author, Tripathi had practised as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court and was the BJP president in Uttar Pradesh for some time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and described Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in the northern state.

"Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

In a statement issued here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi was a senior and experienced politician. He had a deep knowledge about parliamentary rules, traditions and law. He was an expert lawyer and sensitive litterateur. His death has caused irreparable loss to society."

Expressing condolence over the passing away of Tripathi, former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dixit tweeted in Hindi, "Deeply pained by the death of senior BJP leader, former Governor of West Bengal and former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly -- respected Keshari Nath Tripathi ji."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also condoled the death of the veteran leader. He described Tripathi as "pride of Prayagraj" and "our patron".

Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana also expressed condolence over the demise of Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Tripathi, a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old age-related ailments and breathing issues, a party leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 12:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.