SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year

The (SP) has announced that it will contest all seats in the (MP) Assembly polls, scheduled next year.

The party also said that it has launched its preparation for the forthcoming state polls.

"The party will contest the polls in MP with all its strength to emerge as an alternative to the BJP's hate . It is only our socialist ideology that will end BJP's hate politics," said a party spokesman.

While the -- founded in 1992 by Mulayam Singh Yadav -- is not seen as a major political force outside Uttar Pradesh, it recently won a seat (out of the 20 contested) in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Earlier, at a party convention in September, Akhilesh Yadav had pledged to make the SP a national party.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)