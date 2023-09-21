close
Special Session: Govt to move Repealing and Amending Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, of 2011

Parliament, New parliament building

Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
The Central government is all set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to repeal certain enactments and to amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.
As per the list of Business, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year.
The Bill is now pending in the Rajya Sabha.
The Minister will move the Bill for its consideration and passage in the Upper House.
The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, of 2011.
It also repeals Appropriation Acts from 2013 to 2017 that related to the withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The First Schedule of the Bill lists 24 laws that would be repealed. Of these, 16 are amending Acts, and two are from before 1947.
The Second Schedule of the Bill lists 41 Appropriation Acts that would be repealed. These include 18 Appropriation Acts for the Railways. These Acts span the years from 2013 to 2017.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopted the resolution congratulating the scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.
It was adopted at the conclusion of the discussion on 'India's Glorious Space Journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Rajya Sabha

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon