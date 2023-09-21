close
Sensex (-0.82%)
66252.68 -548.16
Nifty (-0.74%)
19754.20 -147.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.06%)
40518.15 -25.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5799.90 -8.90
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
45125.30 -259.30
Heatmap

Trudeau refused 'presidential suite' at hotel during G20 Summit: Reports

Notably, presidential suites are specially designed by Indian security agencies as per security protocols and every global leader

Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, refused to stay at the presidential suite, and stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, informed sources.
Notably, presidential suites are specially designed by Indian security agencies as per security protocols and every global leader
Trudeau stayed at the Lalit Hotel in the national capital during his stay for the G20 Summit.
However, despite being offered a presidential suite, his delegation refused to stay there and instead stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, sources said.
Every global leader who had come to India for the G20 was provided VVIP hotels with the presidential suite, with complete security protocols.
According to sources, Trudeau's delegation told Indian security agencies that this decision is being taken due to cost considerations. However, the Indian agencies have said that there is no information about the exact reason behind Trudeau staying in a normal room.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

PRTC, Pepsu contract employees call off strike after govt assurance

Onion traders in Nashik go on indefinite strike; govt orders strict action

LIVE: Nashik onion traders go on indefinite strike, govt orders action

Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

Notably, this was not the only irregular episode from Trudeau's visit to India.
The Canadian PM was scheduled to depart from India on September 10, however, he had to extend his stay after a technical snag on his Airbus plane.
According to sources, the Indian side had offered services of aircraft 'Air India One' to Canadian PM Trudeau and his delegation to fly back, after coming to know about the delay in the departure of the Canadian PM and accompanying delegation due to the glitch in their special aircraft.
However, the Canadian side declined the offer and instead chose to wait for the backup aircraft, sources said. Finally, Trudeau was able to depart from India only on September 12.
Meanwhile, the tensions between India and Canada heightened on Monday, after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar a designated terrorist in India. This was followed by Canada expelling an Indian diplomat from the country.
India rejected the allegations made by Canada, dubbing them as "absurd" and "motivated" and in a reciprocal move also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat from the country on Tuesday.
Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Justin Trudeau India-Canada G20 summit

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon