RS to take up Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 for consideration, passage

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment on Thursday.

Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28.

The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

The First Schedule of the Bill lists 24 laws that would be repealed. Of these, 16 are amending Acts, and two are from before 1947.

The Second Schedule of the Bill lists 41 Appropriation Acts that would be repealed. These include 18 Appropriation Acts for the Railways. These Acts span the years from 2013 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Meghwal will also introduce the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Also Read Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition 33 rice mills in Maha's Gondia blacklisted for supplying poor quality rice Data Protection Bill: Experts warn of risks in verifying IDs for apps Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district ASI survey continues at Gyanvapi Mosque on Day 7, both sides cooperating Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.