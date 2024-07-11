Uttar Pradesh govt to add 200,000 hotel rooms to tourism inventory

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is looking to add 200,000 hotel rooms to it’s hospitality inventory, which may generate 300,000 jobs.

In 2023, around 480 million domestic and foreign tourists visited UP, an increase of over 50 per cent, compared to 2022. The annual footfall is estimated to touch 850 million by 2028.

The department is tapping hotels, resorts, homestays and guest houses to cater to the rise in tourist footfall. The state last year received proposals related to tourism worth Rs 60,000 crore at the UP Global Investors Summit.

The Yogi Adityanath government had amended bylaws to foster growth of the hotel sector. New bylaws would be a game-changer to promote tourism, and will spur economic development in the state, said Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister.