Uttar Pradesh govt to add 200,000 hotel rooms to tourism inventory

In 2023, around 480 million domestic and foreign tourists visited UP, an increase of over 50 per cent, compared to 2022. The annual footfall is estimated to touch 850 million by 2028

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is looking to add 200,000 hotel rooms to it’s hospitality inventory, which may generate 300,000 jobs. 

In 2023, around 480 million domestic and foreign tourists visited UP, an increase of over 50 per cent, compared to 2022. The annual footfall is estimated to touch 850 million by 2028. 
The department is tapping hotels, resorts, homestays and guest houses to cater to the rise in tourist footfall. The state last year received proposals related to tourism worth Rs 60,000 crore at the UP Global Investors Summit.

The Yogi Adityanath government had amended bylaws to foster growth of the hotel sector. New bylaws would be a game-changer to promote tourism, and will spur economic development in the state, said Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister.

The state has abolished the minimum land area requirement for small hotels having six to 20 rooms. It is collaborating with MakeMyTrip, which will work as a strategic partner providing insights on consumer trends, tourist preferences and supply-side information.

The state has witnessed a surge in spiritual and religious tourism since the Kashi Vishwanath Dham redevelopment and the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It is also working on a roadmap to promote fort tourism, focusing on the Bundelkhand region, which has a large area dotted with old forts and palaces.

 

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

