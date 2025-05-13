Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DRI detects over Rs 25 cr duty evasion by luxury car importers, arrests 1

DRI detects over Rs 25 cr duty evasion by luxury car importers, arrests 1

As per DRI, high-end Luxury Cars were being imported by resorting to undervaluation to the extent of 50% by mis-declaring the import value at the Indian ports to evade the applicable Customs Duty

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Other importers and actual users of the imported cars on whose behalf these cars were imported are under the scanner of DRI, the ministry added. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of over Rs 25 crore by way of undervaluation by luxury car importers, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

As per DRI, high-end Luxury Cars were being imported by resorting to undervaluation to the extent of 50 per cent by mis-declaring the import value at the Indian ports to evade the applicable Customs Duties.

These luxury cars would first be transported to Dubai/Sri Lanka from the USA/Japan, for the purpose of conversion from left to right-hand drive (RHD) and other modifications, before being imported into India by mis-declaring the import value by using fabricated documents.

 

"In the investigation, it was ascertained that more than 30 Luxury Cars, viz models like Hummer EV, Cadillac Escalade, Rolls-Royce, Lexus, Toyota Land Cruiser & Lincoln Navigator, have been imported by using the above modus operandi. The importers involved are based in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore & Delhi with estimated duty evasion of more than Rs 25 crores," the ministry said.

DRI has arrested one of the biggest importers involved in this commercial fraud, based in Hyderabad, who has imported 8 such high-end luxury cars involving customs duty evasion of more than Rs 7 crore.

Other importers and actual users of the imported cars on whose behalf these cars were imported are under the scanner of DRI, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Blackout, Amritsar Blackout, Punjab Blackout, Operation Sindoor

Schools to reopen in Punjab's border districts from May 14 after closure

Lawyer, Supreme Court

Trial court lawyers must be considered for senior designation by HCs: SC

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Won't take up any official post after retirement from CJI post: Khanna

Lawyer, Supreme Court

SC dismayed over misuse of dowry, cruelty provisions against husband's kin

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: Echoes of Operation Sindoor's success heard across the globe, says PM Modi

Topics : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Arrest import duties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon