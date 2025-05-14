Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Plea in SC seeks FIR against Justice Varma after in-house inquiry findings

Plea in SC seeks FIR against Justice Varma after in-house inquiry findings

The petition by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others sought immediate criminal proceedings, citing the in-house panel's finding that allegations against Justice Varma were prima facie true

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma

With the inquiry now concluded, the petitioners asserted a delay in criminal action was no longer tenable | Photo: Delhi HC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash-discovery row.

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna nudged Justice Varma to resign and later wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he refused.

The petition, filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others, called for immediate initiation of criminal proceedings, saying the in-house committee found the allegations against Justice Varma to be prima facie true.

 

The plea emphasised that while the internal inquiry might lead to judicial disciplinary action, it was no substitute for a criminal investigation under the applicable statutes.

In March, the same petitioners had approached the apex court, challenging the in-house inquiry and demanding a formal police investigation.

However, the top court had then dismissed the plea as premature, citing the pending nature of the internal proceedings.

With the inquiry now concluded, the petitioners asserted a delay in criminal action was no longer tenable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tara Chand, JKPCC

Cong seeks 10 marla plots, ₹5 lakh each for relocating J&K border residents

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

DRI detects over Rs 25 cr duty evasion by luxury car importers, arrests 1

Blackout, Amritsar Blackout, Punjab Blackout, Operation Sindoor

Schools to reopen in Punjab's border districts from May 14 after closure

Lawyer, Supreme Court

Trial court lawyers must be considered for senior designation by HCs: SC

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Won't take up any official post after retirement from CJI post: Khanna

Topics : Allahabad High Court Supreme Court Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon