Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, many feared injured

A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering a chaos on platform number 14 and 15, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
Sources said three women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
#WATCH | Visuals from outside New Delhi Railway station. There is no stampede. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj): CPRO Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/SHUvrnajip— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.
Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg said.
The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, but initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
