Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, many feared injured

Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, many feared injured

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts

New Delhi railway station

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response. | Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering a chaos on platform number 14 and 15, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Sources said three women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, but initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

New Delhi railway station Stampede

Feb 15 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

