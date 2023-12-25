State rules against basic ethos, spirit of labour codes, finds Study

Rules framed by various states and union territories (UTs) under the new labour codes have ‘too’ much of divergence and go against the basic ethos and spirit of the new codes, thus defeating the objective sought to be achieved by them, latest report by a government agency says.

“An objective analysis of these rules indicates that in respect of many of the aspects, there is too much divergence not only between the central and state/UT rules but also among the state rules. The rules of some of the states/ UTs prima facie seem to go against the basic ethos and spirit of the codes and may defeat the objective sought to be achieved by these codes,” the study by V V Giri National Labour Institute that did a comparative code wise analysis of the draft rules of the various states and the center says.

The study further states that many of the State/UT rules under these codes have also left some of the vital aspects uncovered and the divergence among these rules need to be minimised in order to bring the required uniformity.

“All these aspects require the attention and a re-look by the concerned governments,” the study notes.

According to the study, 24 states/UTs have formed rules under all the four codes, whereas West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Dadar & Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes

Labour economist KR Shyam Sundar says that the divergence in the rules is due to the vague nature in which things have been defined under the codes which gives a lot of scope for the states to interpret as they wish, thus posing a challenge to the reform agenda of the government as it is bound to lead to more delays in their implementation.

“The vaguely constructed new labour laws are the root of malady. If the new labour codes would have been formulated properly with precision and definitive character, states would have had less scope for interpretation. If things would have been built in the law itself, it wouldn't have given much leeway to the states. Also, the tripartite consultative bodies like the Labour conference, which dates back to pre- independence have not been utilised properly in the recent years to iron out the divergences that are bound to emerge due to the rulemaking at the state level,” he added.

Meanwhile Lohit Bhatia, president, Indian Staffing Federation mentions that the consultation process has slowed in the past couple of months, but is hopeful that these divergences wont delay the implementation of these codes beyond the general elections next year.

“Mostly, there are some misgivings and some areas of concern like the hirings, retrenchment, layoffs and documentation. But, we are hopeful that once the ball starts rolling, it won't be tough to reach a consensus, like in the case of GST earlier,” he added.

Besides, the study also recommends the central government to fix floor wages by taking into account minimum living standards of the worker, constitution of one or more national industrial tribunals for adjudication of industrial disputes involving questions of national importance, laying down the standards on occupational safety and health for workplaces, framing of schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers among other things.

“If these very things would have been defined precisely in the laws rather than leaving them for rulemaking by state governments, they would have accrued as rights to the workers,” adds Shyam Sundar.