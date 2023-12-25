Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Himachal CM dedicates newly-constructed Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel to people

Taking a jibe at BJP, Sukhu said the construction work of the 154.22-metre tunnel was going on at a snail's pace under the previous govt in the hill state and the Congress govt expedited it

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The state government has directed all departments to ensure a time-bound completion of every project, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly-constructed Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 47.36 crore, was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.
Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sukhu said the construction work of the 154.22-metre tunnel was going on at a snail's pace under the previous government in the hill state and the Congress government expedited it and the structure was completed within a year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The state government has directed all departments to ensure a time-bound completion of every project, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.
The existing Dhalli tunnel, which was constructed in 1852, served as a single-lane passage and had surpassed its design life, causing persistent traffic congestion. With the inauguration of the new tunnel, these issues would be addressed.
Tourism, a key industry in Himachal Pradesh, stands to benefit significantly from the improved connectivity. The tunnel, strategically positioned on the route to popular tourist destinations, such as Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda and Chail, will ease the movement of tourists and contribute to the region's economic growth, Sukhu said.
The paintings in the tunnel on the theme of the Jatar procession of Shimla were conceptualised by Professor Him Chatterjee, who had earlier designed the murals (wall paintings) on the 28,991-square metre Integrated Transit Corridor in and around the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
The idea was to take the journey from Shimla towards upper Shimla and therefore, the Jatar (devta) procession was chosen, Chatterjee, the chairman of the department of visual arts in the Himachal Pradesh University, told PTI, adding that the tunnel was hand- painted by the students of the university and artists from Delhi.
The Choltu dance form depicted in the paintings is an important form of "Pahari" dance, which is practised in upper areas of the state, such as Theog, Rohru, Rampur, Kotkhai, he said.
The dance is performed in the devotion of local deities on special occasions.
"Initially, I developed the details of the drawings and one of my students, Diksha, enlarged those. It took almost a month and a half to paint the tunnel," Chatterjee said.

Also Read

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

Himachal CM requests PM to declare rain-caused havoc as national disaster

Grateful to Priyanka for writing to PM for calamity-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

Won't campaign in poll-bound states: Sukhu returns to Shimla post treatment

51 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 14 of them in Shimla landslides

Posters about Brij Bhushan's 'dabdaba' removed in UP's Gonda post WFI row

Low-key Christmas celebrations in Manipur amid ethnic violence turmoil

Gujarat's semiconductor policy setting stage in technology world: CM Patel

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Russia on five-day visit

Need timely plan to regulate unauthorised colonies: Delhi LG to officials

The professor has received several awards, including Rashtriya Sawasti Samman, Shikhar Samman and Hindu Rattan Award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Indian National Congress BJP Shimla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon