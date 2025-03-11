Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strict action to be taken if MGNREGA funds misused, norms violated: Shivraj

The remarks came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged in the Lok Sabha that MGNREGA funds were being misused in several states, including Punjab

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said strict action will be taken in such cases. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

The government on Tuesday warned of strict action if MGNREGA funds were misused or the guidelines for the implementation of the scheme were not followed.

The remarks came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged in the Lok Sabha that MGNREGA funds were being misused in several states, including Punjab.

"Rather than being routed through panchayats, the funds are being diverted by the state governments and are being misused," she alleged.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said strict action will be taken in such cases.

"Wherever guidelines are not being followed, funds are found to be misused, and rules violated, I assure (you) that we will send teams to investigate, and strict action will be taken," he said.

 

During the Question Hour, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee engaged in a war of words with the treasury bench members in the Lok Sabha over the "stoppage" of MGNREGA funds for West Bengal.

Banerjee alleged that the benefits of the MGNREGA scheme were not being passed on to West Bengal. He also attacked Union Minister Giriraj Singh, saying, "You are a central minister, you are behaving like this...who made you minister?"  The remarks drew the ire of the treasury bench members.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

